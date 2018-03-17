3720 Raboli Street

Contemporary craftsman estate· 5,480 SF on .45 acre lot· 5 bedrooms, 5 ½ bathrooms· Main floor bonus room and office· 4 car garage· Built in 2001Inviting and grand, this craftsman custom home has a welcoming curb appeal, contemporary lines, extensive custom millwork, designer paint and lighting and so much more. With 5 ensuite bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen that opens to an inspiring family room, formal dining and living rooms, office, main floor bonus room and guest suite… all situated on a private ½ acre lot with view… this home has it all!With a circular driveway, and oversized front porch and a rock and siding façade, this home is right out of the storybooks. The home has a contemporary feel, while also being warm and comfortable. Attractive craftsman features include tapered columns, gorgeous millwork and stonework and a front porch that extends the living space in the home.The formal entry has a grand staircase, and opens to the formal living with its stainless-steel fireplace, dramatic tapered columns and custom wainscoting. The living room adjoins the formal dining room, all featuring hickory stained hardwood floors. Also off the entry are the formal office with built-in cabinetry and storage and a main floor bonus room, with a wet bar and storage, French doors to the backyard and its own private entry. The entry also opens to French doors that overlook the backyard.The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, including a 6-burner GE Monogram commercial-grade gas range and triple oven, a SubZero refrigerator, a Bosch dishwasher, microwave and trash compactor. The butler’s pantry is perfect for entertaining and includes pantry and the temperature-controlled wine closet. The kitchen’s large center island and abundant craftsman styled cabinetry provide lots of prep space and room for storage. The kitchen overlooks the spacious nook and the family room with its box-beam ceiling, stone fireplace, French doors and plenty of room for entertaining.The ensuite guest room on the main floor is perfect for guests, and opens to its own patio in the backyard. The powder room and laundry room round out the main floor.The master suite feels like a luxury hotel room, with a sitting area/retreat with a gas fireplace, valley views from the large balcony and a dramatic master bath with an oversized shower. The large soaking tub provides for ample relaxation and the walk-in closet has plenty of room for clothes and storage. Three additional bedrooms on the 2 nd floor each feature their own baths and spacious closets.The backyard has covered porches, patios and lawn for play, as well as views of the valley. The hot tub provides a perfect place to relax and take it all in. The garage has room for 4 vehicles, as well as storage and room for projects.The home includes leased solar panels, greatly reducing the monthly electrical bills.Additional features include:New paint and carpetComposition roofCentral vacuum systemMulti-zone HVACWater softener systemSecurity systemCeiling fansCustom millwork throughout, including wainscoting and crown moldingRuby Hill is a gated community that includes a Jack Nicklaus-designed championship golf course, as well as community amenities which include the community center, swimming pool and kiddy pool, tennis courts, soccer fields, picnic grounds, basketball courts and a playground. Ruby Hill HOA is $215 per month and covers common area maintenance and manned security gates.