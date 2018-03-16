23 Devon Road

Cool and stylish shingled beach retreat nestled in a rare private setting in the heart of the Amagansett Dunes. The wrap-around covered terrace evokes the charm of a vintage beach cottage where relaxed summer living is sublime with a nap on the suspended double daybed or dining on the south facing poolside terrace. Fenced for total privacy, the property is enveloped in a textured perimeter of specimen plantings, seasonal flowers and coastal vegetation. Rich Brazilian cherry wood floors flow throughout the 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths modern interior. The main floor layout is open and easy with a spacious well-equipped white cook's kitchen fitted with granite counters, a 6-burner stove and spacious pantry. An adjacent dining area is designed with a wall of windows and doors leading to a covered dining/lounging porch overlooking a 40' pool on the south side of the property. Main floor features include a living room with wood burning fireplace and a flexible room with pocket doors suiting a den or 1st floor en-suite guest bedroom. At the rear of the house, a pool bath with adjacent dressing/mudroom offers direct access to the pool and outdoor shower. Three bedrooms and two baths on the second level include a private master suite with gas fireplace and spacious double vanity bath. The 2nd floor wide landing is the perfect space to create a home office or casual sitting area. Interior accents include cork and grass cloth wall coverings and a unique sliding barn door with sea grass embedded glass panels that filter light into the family room. A rarity in the Dunes, this property sports ample guest parking and a long drive. Just down the block is a private resident's only footpath that leads to one of the Hamptons most spectacular white sandy ocean beaches amidst the windswept dunes. Equipped with 2-zone heating/central air and a back-up generator, this chic laid-back retreat is designed to enjoy all seasons in one of the most sought after coastal enclaves in the Hamptons.