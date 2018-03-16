高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥9,186,620
免费询盘

Scottsdale, AZ, 85253 - United States

6166 N Scottsdale Rd #b2007

约¥9,186,620
原货币价格 $1,450,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3016
    平方英尺

房产描述

The Enclave at Borgata is Scottsdale's newest luxury condominium community. This 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home features a split floor plan, with a separate den, all en suite bedrooms, 10' ceilings, over-sized patio/balcony, full-sized laundry room and a beautiful set of upgrades. Luxury amenities include a gated community, resident services coordinators, fully-equipped fitness studio, club room and gardens, heated pool and spa, dog park, and a walking path. The steel & concrete construction offers the utmost quality. Luxury living at the intersection of Scottsdale and Paradise Valley with two grocery stores, numerous restaurants and many other amenities and shops within walking distance.

上市日期: 2017年8月1日

MLS ID: 5646721

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Joe Bushong

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Joe Bushong

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_