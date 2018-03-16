6166 N Scottsdale Rd #b2007

The Enclave at Borgata is Scottsdale's newest luxury condominium community. This 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home features a split floor plan, with a separate den, all en suite bedrooms, 10' ceilings, over-sized patio/balcony, full-sized laundry room and a beautiful set of upgrades. Luxury amenities include a gated community, resident services coordinators, fully-equipped fitness studio, club room and gardens, heated pool and spa, dog park, and a walking path. The steel & concrete construction offers the utmost quality. Luxury living at the intersection of Scottsdale and Paradise Valley with two grocery stores, numerous restaurants and many other amenities and shops within walking distance.