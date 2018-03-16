Totally peaceful position , well cared town house of 165 Sqm, very luminous, comprising on the garden level a large kitchen with an access to a private yard of 90 Sqm. At the ground floor, a magnificient living and dinning room offering beautiful volumes of 50 Sqm. At the first floor you will find 2 large bedrooms with high ceilings, unrivalled view and bathroom. At the second floor, a beautiful master bedroom with bathroom and dressing room, strip flooring , large view on the Aix en Provence roof, beautiful fettings.