在售 - Aix En Provence, France - ¥10,822,288
免费询盘

Aix En Provence, 13100 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥10,822,288
原货币价格 €1,390,000
联排别墅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1614
    平方英尺

房产描述

Totally peaceful position , well cared town house of 165 Sqm, very luminous, comprising on the garden level a large kitchen with an access to a private yard of 90 Sqm. At the ground floor, a magnificient living and dinning room offering beautiful volumes of 50 Sqm. At the first floor you will find 2 large bedrooms with high ceilings, unrivalled view and bathroom. At the second floor, a beautiful master bedroom with bathroom and dressing room, strip flooring , large view on the Aix en Provence roof, beautiful fettings.

上市日期: 2017年2月21日

联系方式

分部：
Propriétés de Provence Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Nick johansen
+33 +330442278275

