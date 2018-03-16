199 Kimberly Ave

Own a piece of Asheville history on an iconic ave. minutes from downtown.Prominent architect Ronald Greene was commissioned by Caleb Smith to build this beautiful Colonial Revival masterpiece.Home has been graciously updated while retaining the character of yesteryear. Multiple decks to entertain in style overlooking Grove Park Inn & golf course & mountains beyond. Gourmet kitchen. Private guest suite over garage, walk-out lower level w/2nd kitchen.Listed on National Register of Historic Places.