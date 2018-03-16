高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Asheville, NC, United States - ¥8,838,162
免费询盘

Asheville, NC, 28804 - United States

199 Kimberly Ave

约¥8,838,162
原货币价格 $1,395,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
历史古迹 生活方式
都会生活 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5374
    平方英尺 (0.41 英亩)

房产描述

Own a piece of Asheville history on an iconic ave. minutes from downtown.Prominent architect Ronald Greene was commissioned by Caleb Smith to build this beautiful Colonial Revival masterpiece.Home has been graciously updated while retaining the character of yesteryear. Multiple decks to entertain in style overlooking Grove Park Inn & golf course & mountains beyond. Gourmet kitchen. Private guest suite over garage, walk-out lower level w/2nd kitchen.Listed on National Register of Historic Places.

上市日期: 2017年9月22日

MLS ID: 3320550

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Janet Whitworth

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Janet Whitworth

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_