4 Mill Brook Lane

Something amazing happens when high quality construction and design are in harmony. It hits the perfect balance. Suddenly, the spaces inside have an attitude...a voice. That's when a house becomes a home and living in it becomes an experience. Behind the distinct Hamptons Style exterior of cedar shingles and stone, covered porches and dormered rooflines, explore over 6300 square feet of intrigue. The gracious custom mahogany front door unveils an indescribably warm rustic family home with a very cool, hip vibe! Find distinctive hand planed hickory wood flooring throughout, countless custom built-ins, grasscloth wall coverings, leathered granite, and reclaimed wood paneling mixed with brass and lucite pendants. Five tranquil bedrooms, seven LUXE baths, finished lower level with full bar, media, playroom, gym and bath. HOUZZ-perfect mudroom, kids room/den, glamorous kitchen open to great room. Multiple doors to bluestone patios and expansive lawn. Sonos wired throughout, security system, cameras. Expect the unexpected!