高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Franklin Lakes, NJ, United States - ¥18,690,020
免费询盘

Franklin Lakes, NJ, 07417 - United States

4 Mill Brook Lane

约¥18,690,020
原货币价格 $2,950,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)

房产描述

Something amazing happens when high quality construction and design are in harmony. It hits the perfect balance. Suddenly, the spaces inside have an attitude...a voice. That's when a house becomes a home and living in it becomes an experience. Behind the distinct Hamptons Style exterior of cedar shingles and stone, covered porches and dormered rooflines, explore over 6300 square feet of intrigue. The gracious custom mahogany front door unveils an indescribably warm rustic family home with a very cool, hip vibe! Find distinctive hand planed hickory wood flooring throughout, countless custom built-ins, grasscloth wall coverings, leathered granite, and reclaimed wood paneling mixed with brass and lucite pendants. Five tranquil bedrooms, seven LUXE baths, finished lower level with full bar, media, playroom, gym and bath. HOUZZ-perfect mudroom, kids room/den, glamorous kitchen open to great room. Multiple doors to bluestone patios and expansive lawn. Sonos wired throughout, security system, cameras. Expect the unexpected!

上市日期: 2017年10月14日

MLS ID: 1741349

联系方式

分部：
Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Mary Premtaj
2018484002

联系方式

分部：
Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Mary Premtaj
2018484002

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_