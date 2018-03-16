601 Marly Way

Elegance meets comfort in this gorgeous estate with classic architecture, lush scenery and coveted Hill Country views. Crafted to transcend time & trend, this home features exquisite crystal chandeliers, travertine floors, quartzite/marble countertops and venetian plaster walls and ceilings. As you enter the gated front courtyard, you are greeted by romantic, cozy seating around a fireplace and a stone stairway leading up to the guest casita's private entrance. The impressive foyer will steal your breath away with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the pool and providing vast, unobstructed views. The indulgent master suite is the perfect retreat with its spacious bathroom, walk-in closets, sitting area, and doors leading out to multiple terraces, outdoor kitchen, fireplace, pool area and putting green. This home is an entertainer's dream and only minutes to downtown Austin.