在售 - Austin, TX, United States - ¥24,075,280
Austin, TX, 78733 - United States

601 Marly Way

约¥24,075,280
原货币价格 $3,800,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6172
    平方英尺 (1.01 英亩)

房产描述

Elegance meets comfort in this gorgeous estate with classic architecture, lush scenery and coveted Hill Country views. Crafted to transcend time & trend, this home features exquisite crystal chandeliers, travertine floors, quartzite/marble countertops and venetian plaster walls and ceilings. As you enter the gated front courtyard, you are greeted by romantic, cozy seating around a fireplace and a stone stairway leading up to the guest casita's private entrance. The impressive foyer will steal your breath away with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the pool and providing vast, unobstructed views. The indulgent master suite is the perfect retreat with its spacious bathroom, walk-in closets, sitting area, and doors leading out to multiple terraces, outdoor kitchen, fireplace, pool area and putting green. This home is an entertainer's dream and only minutes to downtown Austin.

上市日期: 2017年4月3日

MLS ID: 601NON

联系方式

分部：
Kuper Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Julie Mack
+1 5124265395

