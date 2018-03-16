高端地产新闻
在售 - Sharon, CT, United States - ¥12,639,522
Sharon, CT, 06069 - United States

97 Mudge Pond Road

约¥12,639,522
原货币价格 $1,995,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
马场 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
历史古迹 生活方式
湖畔 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5462
    平方英尺 (10.56 英亩)

房产描述

With soaring and dramatic water views from every room, this architect designed modern home sits above a country road that winds along the edge of a pristine and unspoiled lake. With almost 6000 square feet of luxurious living space on more than 10 acres of privacy, it has all the components of a spectacular country estate. The water frontage offers direct access for fishing, sailing and stand-up paddle boarding. (Large motors are not permitted on the lake.) The 2 story atrium offers enhanced lake views through the living and dining rooms. The cooks kitchen is part of a beautifully appointed family room and opens to a large deck with stunning lake views. There is also a connected covered stone patio perfect for grilling. There are 5 bedrooms, each with it's own bath including a master suite with his and her closets, whirlpool bath and separate shower all oriented toward the water view. There are also 2 offices and a large laundry room on the second floor. The closets in the house are cedar lined and there are many built in features. The 2 car garage is attached and offers enough space for storing your sporting equipment as well. The paneled library is complete with fireplace and a glass wall overlooking the lake. This home is the perfect place to unwind.

上市日期: 2017年12月1日

MLS ID: 170035623

联系方式

分部：
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Sherie Berk
+1 8604355929

