97 Mudge Pond Road

With soaring and dramatic water views from every room, this architect designed modern home sits above a country road that winds along the edge of a pristine and unspoiled lake. With almost 6000 square feet of luxurious living space on more than 10 acres of privacy, it has all the components of a spectacular country estate. The water frontage offers direct access for fishing, sailing and stand-up paddle boarding. (Large motors are not permitted on the lake.) The 2 story atrium offers enhanced lake views through the living and dining rooms. The cooks kitchen is part of a beautifully appointed family room and opens to a large deck with stunning lake views. There is also a connected covered stone patio perfect for grilling. There are 5 bedrooms, each with it's own bath including a master suite with his and her closets, whirlpool bath and separate shower all oriented toward the water view. There are also 2 offices and a large laundry room on the second floor. The closets in the house are cedar lined and there are many built in features. The 2 car garage is attached and offers enough space for storing your sporting equipment as well. The paneled library is complete with fireplace and a glass wall overlooking the lake. This home is the perfect place to unwind.