9500 Coastal Highway Paths

This Ocean Front Penthouse has it all! Take the secure access elevator to the top floor and enter the gorgeous and light-filled living area with glass walls overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and the Ocean City shoreline. The living area, with an oversized wood burning fireplace, sets the tone for elegant comfort and timeless design. Pass into the oversize dining room with ocean views and space for large gatherings into the spacious gourmet kitchen. COntinue to be transported as if to a five-star hotel as you experience the beautiful and exquisitely appointed four bedroom and four baths.The caterer's kitchen enables the hosts to entertain while the chef is preparing the delicacies! The unique "Cave Room" is equipped with hi-tech sound/light system and a fog machine! This is a must see home!