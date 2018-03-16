5115 Papio Road

Successful turn-key vacation rental in Hanalei with licenced TVR #5128. This beautiful home possess a gourmet kitchen, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 3 wet bars, 4 lanais, 2 laundry areas, 2-car garage, plenty of room to entertain, as well as private indoor and outdoor spaces to enjoy. Delight in gorgeous views of Mountains and Waterfalls. Listen to the sounds of the fresh water Stream gently flowing through the private and serene backyard. Relax to the smells of the flowers, citrus blossoms and tropical landscape. Edible food growing includes; cuban red banana, dwarf avocado, papaya, longan, aloe, lemongrass and cocktail trees of meyer lemon, key lime and tangelo. This property is tucked in the back culdesac of Hanalei’s hidden gem neighborhood and has a prime location to allow for a walk or bike ride to the Beach, Shopping and Dining, Farmers Market, and Hanalei Pier. The bedroom layout consists of 2 master bedrooms (each with private Lanai), 2 guest bedrooms, 1 large suite (including wet bar & bath with a separate entrance) enabling many guests to stay under one roof in Hanalei. Other fine quality features displaying attention to design and construction detail include; Brazilian cherry wood floors, SubZero refrigerator, Wolf ovens, JennAire cook top with six burners, crown moldings, top-of-the-line European cabinetry, granite, whirlpool tubs, showers, marble, copper downspouts, gutters and flashing, stainless steel hardware and fasteners. Buyers everywhere will be impressed, dazzled and delighted that such a place exists in Hanalei.