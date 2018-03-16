高端地产新闻
在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥8,236,280
免费询盘

Scottsdale, AZ, 85266 - United States

8185 E Black Mountain Rd

约¥8,236,280
原货币价格 $1,300,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4623
    平方英尺

房产描述

First Time On Market/INCREDIBLE SUNSET VIEWS!Custom territorial!Unique & Unbeatable N. Scottsdale location!Wonderful family compound!4623 sft.4bd/4.5/3+FP/3CG/RV parking.Room to add garages & more!4 Stall Block barn w/tack&feed.100x60 Arena.Home is Custom thruout!High ceilings,clerestory windows;Anderson windows,solid wood doors.Tons of natrl light!Sprawling Master Suite.Use BD 4 as 2nd Master.Perfect for In-Laws?Full guest wing w/office/bonus room & sep ent/exit.Subway pattern,saltillo flrs.New carpet & exterior paint.Chef's kitchen!Huge Butcher block island. Gagganau gas cook top.Resort style back yard. Entertnment patios!Lush landscaping has been loved & well tended.Mature trees,blooming bushes;specimen cactus.Fully fenced!Fully irrigated!Very private yet min to shopping;dining;schools.

上市日期: 2017年6月3日

MLS ID: 5616602

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Rebecca Norton
4804887590 17590

周边设施

周边设施
_