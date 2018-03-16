8185 E Black Mountain Rd

First Time On Market/INCREDIBLE SUNSET VIEWS!Custom territorial!Unique & Unbeatable N. Scottsdale location!Wonderful family compound!4623 sft.4bd/4.5/3+FP/3CG/RV parking.Room to add garages & more!4 Stall Block barn w/tack&feed.100x60 Arena.Home is Custom thruout!High ceilings,clerestory windows;Anderson windows,solid wood doors.Tons of natrl light!Sprawling Master Suite.Use BD 4 as 2nd Master.Perfect for In-Laws?Full guest wing w/office/bonus room & sep ent/exit.Subway pattern,saltillo flrs.New carpet & exterior paint.Chef's kitchen!Huge Butcher block island. Gagganau gas cook top.Resort style back yard. Entertnment patios!Lush landscaping has been loved & well tended.Mature trees,blooming bushes;specimen cactus.Fully fenced!Fully irrigated!Very private yet min to shopping;dining;schools.