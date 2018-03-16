285 Sugar Mill Dr

An award-winning golf club, #1 beach, nationally ranked school and peace of mind. What more could you ask for? Updated to the hurricane standards, this home features impact resistant garage doors and high velocity hurricane zone approved screen protectors for all openings in all three buildings. This walled and gated lakefront estate features a beautifully designed 2 or 3 bedroom main house with attached garage, a 1,200-square-foot 2 bedroom guesthouse, 2 dramatic lakefront pools and a separate air-conditioned, 2-car garage that could also be used as a pool cabana or private gym. Unique architectural elements and high-end finishes include solid wood doors, perimeter crown molding, tray ceilings, marble and wood flooring and French doors. The living and dining rooms open completely to the lakefront pool and capture the gentle cool breeze flowing across Little Sarasota Bay. The kitchen is open to the family room and includes rich cherry wood cabinetry, granite countertops, large island, professional appliances and walk-in pantry. The family room opens to both pool areas and provides access to the guesthouse across the shared courtyard. Oaks Bayside is a gated Bayfront community and part of The Oaks Club, one of the areas most exclusive private clubs and recent recipient of the Distinguished Emerald Club of the World award from BoardRoom magazine. Located just minutes from nationally ranked Pine View School, the Legacy Bike Trail, area beaches and all that Gulf Coast living has to offer.