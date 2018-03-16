高端地产新闻
在售 - Nantucket, MA, United States - ¥101,052,820
Nantucket, MA, 02554 - United States

30 Orange Street

约¥101,052,820
原货币价格 $15,950,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 8
    卧室
  • 10
    浴室 (10 全卫)
  • 7211
    平方英尺 (0.29 英亩)

房产描述

A Very Rare Offering: One of Nantucket’s premier properties, “Long Hill,” is perched majestically at the crest of historic upper Orange Street and enjoys expansive, panoramic views of the Harbor, Coatue and town. The beautifully-landscaped grounds include a formal English garden with brick walkway rimmed by manicured boxwood, lovely rose gardens, specimen trees, a two-car garage and a towering Privet hedge which surrounds the entire estate. NOTE: There is a separate building lot on the property that is included in the sale.

上市日期: 2011年6月9日

MLS ID: 75078

联系方式

分部：
Maury People Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Gary Winn
+1 5082281881 115

周边设施

周边设施
