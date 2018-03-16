30 Orange Street

A Very Rare Offering: One of Nantucket’s premier properties, “Long Hill,” is perched majestically at the crest of historic upper Orange Street and enjoys expansive, panoramic views of the Harbor, Coatue and town. The beautifully-landscaped grounds include a formal English garden with brick walkway rimmed by manicured boxwood, lovely rose gardens, specimen trees, a two-car garage and a towering Privet hedge which surrounds the entire estate. NOTE: There is a separate building lot on the property that is included in the sale.