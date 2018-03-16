高端地产新闻
在售 - Atlanta, GA, United States - ¥15,173,762
Atlanta, GA, 30305 - United States

30 Cherokee Rd

约¥15,173,762
原货币价格 $2,395,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6220
    平方英尺 (0.7 英亩)

房产描述

Exceptional custom-built traditional located on one of Buckhead’s most desirable streets in the coveted Buckhead Triangle. Stunning 2017 renovation by Mike Hammersmith boasting brand new luxury interiors throughout. Gorgeous chef’s kitchen with marble countertops and wall of windows overlooking rear yard. Master-on-main with his and her closets, marble bath and separate laundry. Upstairs offers four ensuite bedrooms with new designer bathrooms. Center bi-folding doors open to covered fireside veranda overlooking terraced lawn and gardens. Detached two car garage with carriage house.

上市日期: 2018年2月8日

MLS ID: 5885275

联系方式

分部：
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Chase Mizell
+1 7702892780

_