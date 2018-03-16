高端地产新闻
在售 - Langley, BC, Canada - ¥12,563,833
Langley, BC, V2Z 1T7 - Canada

161 208th Street

约¥12,563,833
原货币价格 $2,598,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4778
    平方英尺 (17077.73 )

房产描述

Nestled in on the "Street of Dreams" in Campbell Valley Park sits this "H" shaped, open floor plan five bedroom, three bathroom 4,778 square foot rancher on 4.2 acres just ready for your renovation ideas. Long life metal tile style roof. Recently constructed detached 4,800 square foot outbuilding over two floors provides a multitude of options. Indoor swimming pool. Park like property in a developing neighbourhood. Good natural drainage. Out of A.L.R. Zoning (RU-1) allows construction of second home (strata). All measurements are approximate and should be verified by buyer. Strong rent which easily covers mortgage. Excellent tenant would like to stay.

上市日期: 2018年1月4日

MLS ID: R2229905

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty Canada
代理经纪:
Sandra Miller
778-833-1169

周边设施

周边设施
_