161 208th Street

Nestled in on the "Street of Dreams" in Campbell Valley Park sits this "H" shaped, open floor plan five bedroom, three bathroom 4,778 square foot rancher on 4.2 acres just ready for your renovation ideas. Long life metal tile style roof. Recently constructed detached 4,800 square foot outbuilding over two floors provides a multitude of options. Indoor swimming pool. Park like property in a developing neighbourhood. Good natural drainage. Out of A.L.R. Zoning (RU-1) allows construction of second home (strata). All measurements are approximate and should be verified by buyer. Strong rent which easily covers mortgage. Excellent tenant would like to stay.