在售 - Kamuela, HI, United States - ¥18,975,122
Kamuela, HI, 96743 - United States

67-1117 N Alulike Road

约¥18,975,122
原货币价格 $2,995,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
马场 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 8693
    平方英尺 (20.6 英亩)

房产描述

This 20-acre equestrian ranch offers multiple paddocks and expansive views in every direction of the Kohala Mountains, Mauna Kea, Mauna Loa and coastline. The owners have lovingly touched the homes, barn and land with attention to detail and use of space. Main Home • 4 Bedrooms • 4 Full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom • 4,684 SF of interior living area • Great room with wood burning fireplace • Custom kitchen with granite, teak cabinets, island with Jenn-Air gas cooktop, stainless appliances • Open Beam ceilings- Great Room and Master Suite • Master Suite wing • His and Hers Master Bathrooms with custom tile, marble, specialty fixtures, 6’ Kohler soaking tub, walk-in shower • Master Suite second bedroom- currently the office • 2 Guest Rooms on-suite- opposite of Master Suite wing • Family Room with custom built-in cherry wood cabinets, bookshelves, writing desk • 2,000 SF of tiled open courtyard with roses, flowering plants, herbs and water feature • Attached 672 SF garage- 2 large walk-in storage closets, overhead air, water, power • Laundry room and pantry features Israeli Gold Sandstone flooring, built-in cabinets, marble countertops – even an espresso maker Guest House • 2 bedrooms • 1 full bath • 809 SF of interior living area • 507 SF of covered lanai Barn • 4000 SF multi-use barn with options- horses, wood working, hobby shop, exercise area • 400 SF covered parking space at the end of each bay • Caretaker cottage, full bath, laundry facility • 2 dedicated horse stalls Land • Fenced, cross-fenced and gated. • Tree plantings- Koa, Cypress, Eucalyptus, citrus, fruit, Black Pine • Terraced herb and vegetable gardens, small greenhouse. Waikii Ranch-a gated community with an owner’s clubhouse, exercise room, tennis courts, polo field and equestrian trails for riding or walking. Waimea (Kamuela) is a 15-minute drive to private schools, churches, shopping, hospital and airport.

上市日期: 2017年6月7日

MLS ID: 607373

分部：
MacArthur Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Deborah Au
8087478694

联系方式

