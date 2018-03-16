Located in the prestigious gated community of Palmas del Mar, 47 Harbour View captivates you with its tranquil and serene ambience. Just 2 homes away and less than a minute walk from your backyard to a private beach, this unique home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on the first level. Also this first floor has a semi attached guest studio with bath on suite. Nestled in tropical trees, vegetation and the sound of the ocean, the main level offers a formal living, dining, family room, and a completely remodeled kitchen. An extensive outdoor terrace highlights the abundant spaces that allow one to feel in perfect harmony with their surroundings. A 1,500 bottle wine cellar built with natural brick brought from Spain in 1898 and for the construction of the Historical Monument Church of Puerto Rico, is located on the ground floor adjacent to the properties amenities. Next you have a separate small bedroom and bathroom perfect for a caretaker. With a total of 7,056 square feet of construction, you will enjoy 3,868 Sq Ft. of air conditioned living space and 3,188 Sq Ft. of outdoor terraces, storage, and an outdoor BBQ, perfect for entertaining.This will give you the privacy you want, while you relax and embrace nature at its fullest in your large yard, beautiful garden, and pool area.