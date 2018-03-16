高端地产新闻
在售 - St Remy De Provence, France - ¥8,945,905
St Remy De Provence, 13210 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥8,945,905
原货币价格 €1,149,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1614
    平方英尺 (1200.0 )

房产描述

Saint Remy de Provence 500 meters from the village !!!! Charming house type Mas 6 rooms on 160 m2, with 4 bedrooms on a beautiful garden of 1200 m2, richly planted. Living room with fireplace on terrace of 30 m2, west exposure. Lounge, dining room on large terrace and pergola. Equipped kitchen equipped and equipped on vast terrace and pergola full south. Room, bathroom and independent office, ideal for rental. Bedroom, bathroom and its roof terrace. Bedroom and bathroom. Bedrooms. Living room dining room of summer on terrace Heated pool, full pool house, large beach. Parking, and garage. Tranquility, calm and sun guaranteed 1st class location 400 m from the center of Saint Remy de Provence 1 149 000 euros agency fees included Sold cause estate.

上市日期: 2017年4月25日

