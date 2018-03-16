14125 W Ben Jaffe Blvd

Looking for a safe haven? An instant bunker? OWN THE LEGEND! Mining Journal Magazine proclaimed in a cover story, ''A first-class mining property!'' The Octave, with 25 miles of tunnels, produced a documented 200,000 oz.of gold, 75,000 oz. of silver. As seen on world-wide media! Here's your chance to own an unique and historic gold property of over 266 acres of patented claims, surrounded by BLM land, including the site of the famous mining town of Octave and the Beehive mine. There's a well on the site, and an energy-efficient home included. Claims follow the 3-mile-long main gold vein and offshoots and rise over 5,000 ft. high with views all the way to Four Peaks. The mines have produced prized collectible gold specimens. Electrical available at the broadcast tower. See the video tour