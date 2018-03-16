高端地产新闻
在售 - Wickenburg, AZ, United States - ¥25,341,766
Wickenburg, AZ, 85390 - United States

14125 W Ben Jaffe Blvd

约¥25,341,766
原货币价格 $3,999,900
其他

详情

  • 266.0
    英亩

房产描述

Looking for a safe haven? An instant bunker? OWN THE LEGEND! Mining Journal Magazine proclaimed in a cover story, ''A first-class mining property!'' The Octave, with 25 miles of tunnels, produced a documented 200,000 oz.of gold, 75,000 oz. of silver. As seen on world-wide media! Here's your chance to own an unique and historic gold property of over 266 acres of patented claims, surrounded by BLM land, including the site of the famous mining town of Octave and the Beehive mine. There's a well on the site, and an energy-efficient home included. Claims follow the 3-mile-long main gold vein and offshoots and rise over 5,000 ft. high with views all the way to Four Peaks. The mines have produced prized collectible gold specimens. Electrical available at the broadcast tower. See the video tour

上市日期: 2015年1月12日

MLS ID: 5220625

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Nancy Westmoreland
4804887551 17551

周边设施
