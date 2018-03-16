The house is situated in the settlement Can Isaac, near Roses and the beaches.The house consists of two wings to the common entrance hall.One side offers three bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room, dining room and open kitchen. Upstairs is a large master bedroom with private bathroom and an exit to the terrace, from where you can enjoy the sea views.The other side has a large living room with access to the terrace, a new large open kitchen, two large bedrooms and two bathrooms, one with Jacuzzi tub.The house also has a large garage for at least four cars. An elevator takes you from the garage to the entrance of the house. There is a large plot with swimming pool and a beautiful terrace on the side of the house.The ideal house for a family, or as an investment for rental.