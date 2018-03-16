高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Roses, Spain - ¥6,617,946
免费询盘

Roses, 17480 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥6,617,946
原货币价格 €850,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 6856
    平方英尺

房产描述

The house is situated in the settlement Can Isaac, near Roses and the beaches.The house consists of two wings to the common entrance hall.One side offers three bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room, dining room and open kitchen. Upstairs is a large master bedroom with private bathroom and an exit to the terrace, from where you can enjoy the sea views.The other side has a large living room with access to the terrace, a new large open kitchen, two large bedrooms and two bathrooms, one with Jacuzzi tub.The house also has a large garage for at least four cars. An elevator takes you from the garage to the entrance of the house. There is a large plot with swimming pool and a beautiful terrace on the side of the house.The ideal house for a family, or as an investment for rental.

上市日期: 2016年1月20日

MLS ID: ALTP1142

联系方式

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

联系方式

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_