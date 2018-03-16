18th century Palazzo that has been modernised to a luxurious standard whilst keeping its historic charm. The main entrance welcomes you to a central hallway with a view of the garden at the end of it, a charming reading/reception room on your left, formal dining room on your right, a classical bright drawing room when walking to the end of the right hand side of the hallway and a library/poker room. The heart of the house is the conservatory with a designer kitchen that is fully equipped, has a breakfast table and a dining area with a feature folding wall overlooking the gardens. On the first floor one finds the sleeping quarters comprising a total of 5 bedrooms. The main bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom, walk-in wardrobe and a terrace overlooking the remarkable grounds. The other four double bedrooms all have large tall windows and are all served by a main bathroom. The landscaped gardens have outdoor furniture, BBQ area with a canopy, mature trees, lawn, a swimming pool with a large sun deck area, water reservoirs and arched doorways that take you to the different areas of the grounds. Also offers under floor heating, PVC double glazed apertures, humidity protected wall panels, car port of up to 6 cars and is perfect for large catering events.