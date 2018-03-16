Via Aurelia

On the ridge dominating Santa Margherita Ligure, in San Lorenzo della Costa, portion of villa dating back to 1870s with magnificent view and exposure. The property includes a stylish apartment of approximately 200 sqm spreading over two levels composed of an entrance on a bright open space living room with dining area and full height arched windows, an eat-in kitchen, a master bedroom with bathroom en suite and a small guest bathroom. A lovely curved staircase leads to the upper floor consisting of a side room with closets, two bedrooms and a large bathroom. The villa is surrounded by a terraced garden of about 1000 square meters where there is a cozy guest house of ca 60 sqm on two levels. On the ground floor there is a living room with open kitchen, on the upper floor there is a bedroom and a bathroom. Both floors are facing two beautiful terraces with outdoor dining area and solarium. An already approved project provides the extension of the dependence of others 30 sqm ca. Possibility to build a swimming pool. The property includes a garage for two cars, an outdoor parking space and a large storehouse. The property is available as a whole or just the portion in villa.