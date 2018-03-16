高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Other Cities Baix Empordà, Spain - ¥11,289,437
免费询盘

Other Cities Baix Empordà, 17001 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥11,289,437
原货币价格 €1,450,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 6286
    平方英尺

房产描述

This Medieval stately house was renovated in 2002 retaining all the details making it welcoming and warm.The large entry leads to a spectacular kitchen with high ceilings and access to a beautiful courtyard full of plants and light.The living room, with different areas, is presided over by a nice fireplace, "the cave", where there is currently a large TV livingroom, and all this space communicates with a lovely garden, where you can build a swimming pool.Upstairs there is a large lounge-hall with a fireplace which leads to two double bedrooms en suite and a games room with a separate bathroom.The jewel of the house is on the top floor where the master suite becomes the main subject because of its large terrace and panoramic valley views.Details: under floor heating and oil radiators, a well that supplies water for the watering system, a pre-installation to build a swimming pool in the garden, fireplace, patio, central, terrace, views.

上市日期: 2014年6月5日

MLS ID: BEGP1067

联系方式

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

联系方式

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_