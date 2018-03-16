It is an attic in a building of 1900 cataloged by the Department of Patrimony of the City of Barcelona, thanks to its unique decorations in its facades and the corner balcony of its first floor.The interior of the estate will not leave your visitors indifferent, as a comprehensive renovation is planned in its vestibule and staircase preserving original elements such as the decorations in its ceilings, moldings, tiles and marble details. In addition, it will include a lift of last generation, video intercom and a modern lighting system.The apartment has 81m2 built. In its interior space the design is fluid and with an outstanding styling that combines original elements like moldings and hydraulic floors with pure and minimalist lines. The house is defined as extra luminous, as it has two balconies facing the street and one run into the interior of the block. The property comes with two double bedrooms and fitted wardrobes. In addition, a full bathroom.The 53m2 terrace of the second level is the perfect finish for this penthouse. Quality, comfort and finishes will be the characteristics that define this ideal space to enjoy the summer in a relaxed way.This excellent penthouse is located in a quiet street of vibrant Barcelona, in the best part of the Gràcia district. Here it is possible to take advantage of the great city without renouncing the calm space of the neighborhood. Without a doubt, a very good investment.