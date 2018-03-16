高端地产新闻
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥13,129,576
São Paulo, 05679-010 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥13,129,576
原货币价格 R$6,800,000
独立家庭住宅
  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2540
    平方英尺 (427.0 )

This apartment was impeccably decorated and is at an exclusive condominium right next to Cidade Jardim Shopping Mall. The architectural project by Pablo Slemenson has an intelligent blueprint with wide ambiances and a skyline view. It has a living area in Roman Travertine marble floors, a connected balcony, 45 centimeters skirting, Ornare brand wardrobes, Kitchens brand cabinets, a Corian sink and Calacata Gold marble floors. The walls are covered in synthetic hay, all ambiances have Fujitsu brand air-conditioning and the frames gained acoustic glass. The third bedroom was made into an office with top quality wood work. There is independent access to the towers and garages. The underground floor has exclusive services, with an independent entrance through Marginal Pinheiros. The residents can also use a generator for the whole property (except air-conditioning), distinctive services, concierge services, internal messenger, a movie theater, a gym and a SPA.

上市日期: 2017年7月25日

MLS ID: 32571

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Maria Clara Trancredi
+551130610000

