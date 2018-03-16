This house is at a high-end gated condominium 10 minutes away from Itaipava and has a sunny site in the morning and afternoon, and its surrounded by nature and mountains. It has 2,000 m² with a lawn, a water mine and a lake. The main house has great ventilation and natural lightning incidence, and a view to the greenery from all ambiances. The property also has an annex with a pool, a barbecue pit, a steam room and a hot tub, 4 covered parking spaces, 10 outdoor parking spaces and a caretaker’s house.