在售 - Petrópolis, Brazil - ¥8,688,690
Petrópolis, Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥8,688,690
原货币价格 R$4,500,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 10
    浴室 (10 全卫)
  • 12916
    平方英尺 (9850.0 )

房产描述

This house is at a high-end gated condominium 10 minutes away from Itaipava and has a sunny site in the morning and afternoon, and its surrounded by nature and mountains. It has 2,000 m² with a lawn, a water mine and a lake. The main house has great ventilation and natural lightning incidence, and a view to the greenery from all ambiances. The property also has an annex with a pool, a barbecue pit, a steam room and a hot tub, 4 covered parking spaces, 10 outdoor parking spaces and a caretaker’s house.

上市日期: 2017年10月31日

MLS ID: 35248

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Sergio Wajsros
+55 21 3500-0370

