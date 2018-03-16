8663 Ranch Club Ct

Location, Location, Location! This Golf Club Cabin is the epitome of the Promontory Lifestyle. Nestled below the Ranch Club Compound of amenities, this beautiful Mtn Traditional home provides the ultimate in convenience. Walk to the Shed for Bowling, Shuffleboard, to catch the big game, or a Friday night concert, and great “pub style” grub. Saunter up to the Hearth for a fine dining experience; or jog to your fitness classes at the Ranch Clubhouse. Pools, Tennis courts, the Spa at Promontory, and the Kids Cabin are all steps away as well. This 5,276 sq foot home is the Remington Cabin floor plan. 5 bedrooms, 5 ½ baths Features include: Gourmet Chefs Kitchen, oversized Great/Living/Entertaining room, outdoor spaces on two separate levels with Fire elements on both. This home has perfect views of the 9th fairway of the Dye golf course, to the mountains beyond. Furnishings and Full Golf Membership Deposit negotiable. Membership to Promontory Club are available by a separate agreement.