在售 - Park City, UT, United States - ¥12,854,932
Park City, UT, 84098 - United States

8663 Ranch Club Ct

约¥12,854,932
原货币价格 $2,029,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
马场 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 5276
    平方英尺 (0.44 英亩)

房产描述

Location, Location, Location! This Golf Club Cabin is the epitome of the Promontory Lifestyle. Nestled below the Ranch Club Compound of amenities, this beautiful Mtn Traditional home provides the ultimate in convenience. Walk to the Shed for Bowling, Shuffleboard, to catch the big game, or a Friday night concert, and great “pub style” grub. Saunter up to the Hearth for a fine dining experience; or jog to your fitness classes at the Ranch Clubhouse. Pools, Tennis courts, the Spa at Promontory, and the Kids Cabin are all steps away as well. This 5,276 sq foot home is the Remington Cabin floor plan. 5 bedrooms, 5 ½ baths Features include: Gourmet Chefs Kitchen, oversized Great/Living/Entertaining room, outdoor spaces on two separate levels with Fire elements on both. This home has perfect views of the 9th fairway of the Dye golf course, to the mountains beyond. Furnishings and Full Golf Membership Deposit negotiable. Membership to Promontory Club are available by a separate agreement.

上市日期: 2017年8月18日

MLS ID: 1474441

联系方式

分部：
Summit Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michael Swan
4356591433

