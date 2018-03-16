1, 2, 3, 4, & 5 Vincent Rd, Cos 2241a

Take your breath away with the sweeping, panoramic views on this 613+/- acre property! The surrounding active farm lands further provide the property with a sense of private tranquility. Conveniently located just south of Churchill, about 20 minutes from Downtown Bozeman, and divided into five tracts; this property offers endless possibilities for the enterprising buyer. After approximately 10 years with a tenant farmer, the land was rested in 2017 and the Seller contracted with a professional weed control company for weed maintenance. A new tenant farmer lease is in place through December 31, 2018 and can be transferred to a buyer. As an added value the land is taxed as Agricultural and has no covenants to restrict use.