在售 - Manhattan, MT, United States - ¥7,767,445
免费询盘

Manhattan, MT, 59741 - United States

1, 2, 3, 4, & 5 Vincent Rd, Cos 2241a

约¥7,767,445
原货币价格 $1,226,000
其他

详情

  • 613.0
    英亩

房产描述

Take your breath away with the sweeping, panoramic views on this 613+/- acre property! The surrounding active farm lands further provide the property with a sense of private tranquility. Conveniently located just south of Churchill, about 20 minutes from Downtown Bozeman, and divided into five tracts; this property offers endless possibilities for the enterprising buyer. After approximately 10 years with a tenant farmer, the land was rested in 2017 and the Seller contracted with a professional weed control company for weed maintenance. A new tenant farmer lease is in place through December 31, 2018 and can be transferred to a buyer. As an added value the land is taxed as Agricultural and has no covenants to restrict use.

上市日期: 2018年2月17日

MLS ID: 314453

联系方式

分部：
Big Sky Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Erin Mandeville
4065793583

周边设施

周边设施
