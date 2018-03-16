24 Angelfish Cay Drive

Extraordinary home at Ocean Reef that has been expertly designed and completely remodeled in 2009 to embrace the panoramic ocean views from virtually every room in the home. Offering floor to ceiling impact glass windows and sliders throughout and multiple areas for entertaining family and friends. Relax and enjoy the stunning sunrises, spend time fishing off the dock, or lounging by the expansive private pool. The Jerusalem stone floors and Keystone walls throughout the home provide a serene and natural backdrop to showcase your art collection. The kitchen is a chef's dream with state of the art appliances, granite countertops, walk-in pantry and views galore. Escape to your master suite on the second floor and relax on your private balcony overlooking the ocean. The spacious suite has two walk-in custom closets, a washer and dryer and spa-like master bath. The first floor boasts five en suite guest rooms. The pool area is a tropical oasis with the home designed around the pool area for privacy.Nestled in 2,500 secluded, tropical acres on the northernmost tip of Key Largo in the Florida Keys, Ocean Reef is considered one of the country's most comprehensive communities. Offering 1,700 waterfront estates, private homes, condominiums and boat slips, Ocean Reef also features an oceanfront Inn, full-service spa and salon, and an array of dining and shopping options. Leisure amenities include a world class 175-slip marina for boating, fishing and diving; championship golf courses; world-class tennis and lawn sports; art league; cultural center; and more. The Club is also equipped with a fully staffed Medical Center, gourmet grocery store, veterinary care and The Academy, an independent K-8th grade "school within a school". Located within an hour from Miami International Airport and 1.5 hours from Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, Ocean Reef is also serviced by its own private 4,456-foot lighted runway.