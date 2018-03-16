高端地产新闻
在售 - Queen Creek, AZ, United States - ¥8,229,944
Queen Creek, AZ, 85142 - United States

20651 E Sunrise Ct

约¥8,229,944
原货币价格 $1,299,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5160
    平方英尺

房产描述

WELCOME HOME!Located in the exclusive gated community of The Pecans. This stunning, single level CUSTOM home is nestled in an orchard of pecan trees on a sprawling corner lot. OPEN floor plan with 5 generous BR's, ensuite BA's. The gourmet chef's kitchen includes 2 sinks and dishwashers, and outfitted with Wolf/Sub-Zero appliances. Large marble island/backsplash and walk-in pantry. Entertaining is effortless with expansive sliding glass walls connecting multiple rooms to the outdoors. The tranquil master retreat boasts a gas fireplace, sitting area, and private access to the backyard and pool/spa. Master bath with his/hers vanities, free-standing tub, walk-in shower, exercise room, and spacious his/hers closet with custom built-ins. Unique ceiling details and luxury finishes in every room.

上市日期: 2017年7月27日

MLS ID: 5638386

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Don Kauffman
4804887513 17513

