Opportunity to renovate existing home or build your own home with both a pool and a tennis court, enjoying spectacular lake views on the most coveted cul-de-sac in Mid-Country Greenwich. The over-sized 5.86 acres in RA-2 zone allows for extensive development on one of the most picturesque streets in Greenwich. Stunning development plan available from noted architectural firm Alisberg Parker. Alisberg Parker is available to help redesign current home, or to make your dream home a reality. House to be sold ''AS IS''.