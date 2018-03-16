高端地产新闻
在售 - Greenwich, CT, United States - ¥34,842,632
Greenwich, CT, 06831 - United States

地址暂不公布

约¥34,842,632
原货币价格 $5,499,500
其他

房产描述

Opportunity to renovate existing home or build your own home with both a pool and a tennis court, enjoying spectacular lake views on the most coveted cul-de-sac in Mid-Country Greenwich. The over-sized 5.86 acres in RA-2 zone allows for extensive development on one of the most picturesque streets in Greenwich. Stunning development plan available from noted architectural firm Alisberg Parker. Alisberg Parker is available to help redesign current home, or to make your dream home a reality. House to be sold ''AS IS''.

上市日期: 2017年7月5日

MLS ID: 100463

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Greenwich Brokerage
代理经纪:
Leslie McElwreath
2036183165

周边设施

周边设施
_