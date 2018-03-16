On the 6th floor of a beautiful building, ideally located in a green environment, penthouse of ± 230 sqm with double terrace of ± 40 m².The apartment consists of an entrance hall with guest WC and cloakroom, a fully equipped kitchen, a reception area including a dining room and a lounge open onto a beautiful terrace (south / west) with a view on the gardens. The night part includes a Master bedroom with dressing, bathrooms and terraces. Two other bedrooms with dressing, shared bathroom and laundry room complete the night part.Other: Sky Frame sliding frame, parquet floors, Siematic kitchen, cellar, closed garage in options.The Churchill area is located in the heart of the life of Uccle, it offers easy access to shops, public transport and not far from the Bois de la Cambre.For any further information, please contact Bertrand de Moffarts at +32 (0) 475 944 508.