In Foch district in Paris, in an elegant private road, very safe environment, a 1880 Private Mansion of 240 sq.m. It features an entrance hall opening onto two duplex apartments on the ground floor and garden floor, then stairs and a lift with a direct access to the 1st and 2nd floors. Each level includes a living area; a separated kitchen, a bedroom with its bathroom and toilets. Nowadays, with the present lay-out, it's possible to have 4 independent apartments or to create a family townhouse with 4/5 nice bedrooms (ideal for investors). Elegant building, bright and quiet property. Restoration needed. Two parking spaces facing the property. Desired and highly sought after location. Paris Ouest Sotheby's International Realty.
上市日期: 2017年12月21日