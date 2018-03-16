高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Paris, France - ¥28,612,884
免费询盘

Paris, 75016 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥28,612,884
原货币价格 €3,675,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 2583
    平方英尺

房产描述

In Foch district in Paris, in an elegant private road, very safe environment, a 1880 Private Mansion of 240 sq.m. It features an entrance hall opening onto two duplex apartments on the ground floor and garden floor, then stairs and a lift with a direct access to the 1st and 2nd floors. Each level includes a living area; a separated kitchen, a bedroom with its bathroom and toilets. Nowadays, with the present lay-out, it's possible to have 4 independent apartments or to create a family townhouse with 4/5 nice bedrooms (ideal for investors). Elegant building, bright and quiet property. Restoration needed. Two parking spaces facing the property. Desired and highly sought after location. Paris Ouest Sotheby's International Realty.

上市日期: 2017年12月21日

联系方式

分部：
Paris Ouest Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Geoffrey Benoit
+33 +330661617550

联系方式

分部：
Paris Ouest Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Geoffrey Benoit
+33 +330661617550

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_