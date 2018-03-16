In Foch district in Paris, in an elegant private road, very safe environment, a 1880 Private Mansion of 240 sq.m. It features an entrance hall opening onto two duplex apartments on the ground floor and garden floor, then stairs and a lift with a direct access to the 1st and 2nd floors. Each level includes a living area; a separated kitchen, a bedroom with its bathroom and toilets. Nowadays, with the present lay-out, it's possible to have 4 independent apartments or to create a family townhouse with 4/5 nice bedrooms (ideal for investors). Elegant building, bright and quiet property. Restoration needed. Two parking spaces facing the property. Desired and highly sought after location. Paris Ouest Sotheby's International Realty.