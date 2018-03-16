1600 Ponce De Leon Dr

Magnificently alive with craftsmanship and design this "new"22,000 square feet Georgian inspired masterpiece is positioned on approximately 2 acres of gardens landscaped by world renowned architect Raymond Jungles. The point lot boasts 500' of wide waterfront and offers a staggering 8 bedroom, 8.3 bathrooms, office, workshop, wine cellar, elevator, clubroom with bar, 6 bay garage and guest house. Exquisite detail and finishes are used throughout. Retreat to this private gated oasis, it is only minutes to your personal jet and downtown Fort Lauderdale.