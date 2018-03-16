1600 Ponce De Leon Dr

Magnificently alive with craftsmanship and design this "new"22,000 square feet Georgian inspired masterpiece is positioned on approximately 2 acres of gardens landscaped by world renowned architect Raymond Jungles. The point lot boasts 500' of wide waterfront and offers a staggering 8 bedroom, 8.3 bathrooms, office, workshop, wine cellar, elevator, clubroom with bar, 6 bay garage and guest house. Exquisite detail and finishes are used throughout. Retreat to this private gated oasis, it is only minutes to your personal jet and downtown Fort Lauderdale.
MLS ID: F10077935