在售 - Fort Lauderdale, FL, United States - ¥202,739,200
Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33316 - United States

1600 Ponce De Leon Dr

约¥202,739,200
原货币价格 $32,000,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 8
    卧室
  • 11
    浴室 (11 全卫)
  • 16022
    平方英尺 (83385.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Magnificently alive with craftsmanship and design this "new"22,000 square feet Georgian inspired masterpiece is positioned on approximately 2 acres of gardens landscaped by world renowned architect Raymond Jungles. The point lot boasts 500' of wide waterfront and offers a staggering 8 bedroom, 8.3 bathrooms, office, workshop, wine cellar, elevator, clubroom with bar, 6 bay garage and guest house. Exquisite detail and finishes are used throughout. Retreat to this private gated oasis, it is only minutes to your personal jet and downtown Fort Lauderdale.

上市日期: 2017年7月20日

MLS ID: F10077935

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Dennis Stevick
+1 9545923457

