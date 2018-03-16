4021 Gulf Shore Blvd N 1906

With magnificent views to the north, east and west, this beautiful beachfront end corner residence faces the Gulf of Mexico, Venetian Village, Venetian Bay and as far north as Sanibel Island. Two spacious terraces capture the sunrise, sunset and offer front-row seats to view holiday fireworks and Christmas Boat Parade. The 12-by-30-foot office/den features a contemporary panel track that divides the space to create a third bedroom. Residents can enjoy the spaciousness daily while providing privacy when extra sleeping space is needed. Highlights include a recently renovated gourmet kitchen, a bright and sunny master suite with sparkling views to the Gulf, travertine marble flooring, plenty of closet space and a large air-conditioned storage room adjacent to the condominium and built-in buffet with granite countertop. Located in the very popular Park Shore beach community, this residence is a short distance from designer shopping and gourmet dining. The Brittany is an elegant, luxury building with many amenities including a health club. Pets are welcomed.