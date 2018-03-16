A breathtaking hillside position with a villa designed to take full advantage of what is surely one of the best outlooks in Ibiza.This Villa has a fantastic location right on the edge of the Urban area of Can Germa and the highly protected hillsides that surround Cala Salada which is a beautiful bay on the west coast of Ibiza, just north of San Antonio. The versatile accommodation is set out over four floors with various external doors creating possibilities for use as separate self contained areas within the accommodation. The current layout offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms some with private terraces and all with fabulous views. Both lounge and dining rooms having breathtaking views and access onto a dining terrace. The plot is approximately 1800 m2 and is accessed at the top level with then staircases leading down through the accomodation. The swimming pool is positioned on the lowest level