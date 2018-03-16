高端地产新闻
在售 - Sunny Isles Beach, FL, United States - ¥29,777,320
Sunny Isles Beach, FL, 33160 - United States

17875 Collins Ave Ph4806

约¥29,777,320
原货币价格 $4,700,000
共管公寓
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5672
    平方英尺

房产描述

Stunning Oceanfront Penthouse in the famous Acqualina Resort & Spa. This magnificent Mansion in the Sky offers 5 bed/5.5 bath, separate Studio unit plus maid's quarters, outdoor hot tub/Jacuzzi. Enjoy Direct Ocean, Intracoastal and City Views, Gourmet Kitchen with Wolf and Subzero appliances, marble and parquet floors. Four parking spaces available to the owner. Acqualina Five Star Diamond Resort & Spa offers exceptional amenities, beach club, spa, several restaurants, concierge, security and much more.

上市日期: 2017年5月4日

MLS ID: A10174569

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lana Bell
+1 305.336.0457

