17875 Collins Ave Ph4806

Stunning Oceanfront Penthouse in the famous Acqualina Resort & Spa. This magnificent Mansion in the Sky offers 5 bed/5.5 bath, separate Studio unit plus maid's quarters, outdoor hot tub/Jacuzzi. Enjoy Direct Ocean, Intracoastal and City Views, Gourmet Kitchen with Wolf and Subzero appliances, marble and parquet floors. Four parking spaces available to the owner. Acqualina Five Star Diamond Resort & Spa offers exceptional amenities, beach club, spa, several restaurants, concierge, security and much more.