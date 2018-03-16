Luxuriousoceanfront villa in Costa Cumaná, consists of an exclusive group of privateresidences built within an ecological reserve that adjoins the sea. The placeis located 15 kilometers east of the City of Puerto Escondido and 30 minutesfrom the nearest airport.A privacy paradiseon a beautiful unspoiled beach, several miles for walking, relaxation and wateractivities.The villais designed over a central area covered by a Palapa that provides beautiful spacefor entertaining and enjoying a wonderful view.Destination:PuertoEscondido is located in the south west of the Mexican coast, on the PacificOcean south of the city of Acapulco, in the state of Oaxaca.It ispossible to reach Puerto Escondido easily from Mexico City where mostinternational flights are connected. World renowned coast for surfing (it isone of the 10 best surfing destinations in the world).It is alsoknown for its fabulous climate, its warm waters and the fact of being one ofthe last places to vacation where you can still find a little solitude andtranquility, a spa without large resorts and uncrowded beaches.