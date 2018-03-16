高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Puerto Escondido, Mexico - ¥10,105,282
免费询盘

Puerto Escondido, 70934 - Mexico

Lote 28 A

约¥10,105,282
原货币价格 $1,595,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 5381
    平方英尺 (1650.0 )

房产描述

Luxuriousoceanfront villa in Costa Cumaná, consists of an exclusive group of privateresidences built within an ecological reserve that adjoins the sea. The placeis located 15 kilometers east of the City of Puerto Escondido and 30 minutesfrom the nearest airport.A privacy paradiseon a beautiful unspoiled beach, several miles for walking, relaxation and wateractivities.The villais designed over a central area covered by a Palapa that provides beautiful spacefor entertaining and enjoying a wonderful view.Destination:PuertoEscondido is located in the south west of the Mexican coast, on the PacificOcean south of the city of Acapulco, in the state of Oaxaca.It ispossible to reach Puerto Escondido easily from Mexico City where mostinternational flights are connected. World renowned coast for surfing (it isone of the 10 best surfing destinations in the world).It is alsoknown for its fabulous climate, its warm waters and the fact of being one ofthe last places to vacation where you can still find a little solitude andtranquility, a spa without large resorts and uncrowded beaches.

上市日期: 2017年10月3日

联系方式

分部：
Guadalajara Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Graciela Zamudio Conde
+523336276438

联系方式

分部：
Guadalajara Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Graciela Zamudio Conde
+523336276438

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_