在售 - Chicago, IL, United States - ¥36,112,920
Chicago, IL, 60610 - United States

9 W Walton Street Unit 802

约¥36,112,920
原货币价格 $5,700,000
共管公寓
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5022
    平方英尺

房产描述

Dream home now offered at the nearly sold-out No. 9 Walton. Over 2400 square of private terrace space and 5000 interior square feet with stunning 54 wide living space! Four bedroom suites plus a huge library/den/media room. Experience a new level of excellence at No. 9 Walton, the Gold Coast’s newest and finest building. Expertly crafted interiors. Five star services and amenities include magnificent motor court with valet and house car, indoor spa pool, two story exercise studio, wine tasting room, private dining, guest suites, covered dog area and more. Delivery Feb 2018.

上市日期: 2017年10月6日

MLS ID: 09771098

联系方式

分部：
Jameson Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Nancy Tassone
3127510300

