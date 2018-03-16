9 W Walton Street Unit 802

Dream home now offered at the nearly sold-out No. 9 Walton. Over 2400 square of private terrace space and 5000 interior square feet with stunning 54 wide living space! Four bedroom suites plus a huge library/den/media room. Experience a new level of excellence at No. 9 Walton, the Gold Coast’s newest and finest building. Expertly crafted interiors. Five star services and amenities include magnificent motor court with valet and house car, indoor spa pool, two story exercise studio, wine tasting room, private dining, guest suites, covered dog area and more. Delivery Feb 2018.