565 Glengate Cv

Incredible European inspired custom home in Gates at Glenridge. Enter into an impressive two story foyer flanked by a handsome library and formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen with Sub-Zero refrigerator and Thermador double ovens and warming drawer. The master on the main is total luxury with fireplace, spa like bath and custom walk in closet. The custom-built upstairs office features an en suite bathroom and an attached library. Beautifully finished terrace level includes media room, billiards room, bar and wine cellar. Private backyard, which boasts a pool and spa.