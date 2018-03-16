高端地产新闻
在售 - Atlanta, GA, United States - ¥7,127,550
Atlanta, GA, 30326 - United States

565 Glengate Cv

约¥7,127,550
原货币价格 $1,125,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 5295
    平方英尺 (0.26 英亩)

房产描述

Incredible European inspired custom home in Gates at Glenridge. Enter into an impressive two story foyer flanked by a handsome library and formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen with Sub-Zero refrigerator and Thermador double ovens and warming drawer. The master on the main is total luxury with fireplace, spa like bath and custom walk in closet. The custom-built upstairs office features an en suite bathroom and an attached library. Beautifully finished terrace level includes media room, billiards room, bar and wine cellar. Private backyard, which boasts a pool and spa.

上市日期: 2017年8月18日

MLS ID: 5896628

联系方式

分部：
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jay Bailey
+1 6785576971

周边设施

周边设施
