7580 N West Hills Trail

This elegant home is nestled on the 6th fairway of the Pete Dye Course at Promontory Club.Sweeping Mountain views to the South compliment the generous views of the golf course….and large, inviting outdoor spaces abound.Professionally refreshed with Paint, Carpet Lighting & Staging, this home is ready for family enjoyment.This 5 bed, 7 bath Mountain Contemporary home has it all…Wine room, Theatre, & a Sumptuous Master suite on its own level overlooking the Golf Course.An additional bedroom suite on the main level compliments a very open inviting floor plan with an office, Kitchen/formal Dining/Great room.The lower level has a second family room with wet Bar, Wine cellar, and Media room….as well as 2 additional Bedrooms and a Bunk room.This is the Perfect family home for all that Promontory has to offer.Membership to the Cub is available by separate agreement