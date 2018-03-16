高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Park City, UT, United States - ¥19,950,804
免费询盘

Park City, UT, 84098 - United States

7580 N West Hills Trail

约¥19,950,804
原货币价格 $3,149,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 7469
    平方英尺 (1.01 英亩)

房产描述

This elegant home is nestled on the 6th fairway of the Pete Dye Course at Promontory Club.Sweeping Mountain views to the South compliment the generous views of the golf course….and large, inviting outdoor spaces abound.Professionally refreshed with Paint, Carpet Lighting & Staging, this home is ready for family enjoyment.This 5 bed, 7 bath Mountain Contemporary home has it all…Wine room, Theatre, & a Sumptuous Master suite on its own level overlooking the Golf Course.An additional bedroom suite on the main level compliments a very open inviting floor plan with an office, Kitchen/formal Dining/Great room.The lower level has a second family room with wet Bar, Wine cellar, and Media room….as well as 2 additional Bedrooms and a Bunk room.This is the Perfect family home for all that Promontory has to offer.Membership to the Cub is available by separate agreement

上市日期: 2017年11月30日

MLS ID: 1494135

联系方式

分部：
Summit Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michael Swan
4356591433

联系方式

分部：
Summit Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michael Swan
4356591433

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_