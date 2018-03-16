高端地产新闻
在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥8,711,450
Scottsdale, AZ, 85262 - United States

10346 E Nolina Trl

约¥8,711,450
原货币价格 $1,375,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6011
    平方英尺

房产描述

THIS HOME IS TRULY ONE OF A KIND. Totaling over 6000 sq ft, this expanded and upgraded Catalina model is unique in every way. Professionally decorated and richly furnished, the main residence has 3 ensuite bedrooms, separate office area, study/tv(5th bedroom), family area open to kitchen, cantera stone tile, bar and oversized 3 car garage with epoxy floor. IN ADDITION, there is a wonderful guest house plus a large and fully equipped fitness/workout room with 2 twin Murphy beds for overflow of guests. Home backs to large NAOS area, large patio for entertaining, pool, spa and spectacularly landscaped, front and back. Purchase price includes all furnishings with only limited art work and personal items excluded. Equity golf membership is available from seller via a separate bill of sale.

上市日期: 2017年10月13日

MLS ID: 5676635

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jim Smith
6028820534

周边设施

周边设施
_