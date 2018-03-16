10346 E Nolina Trl

THIS HOME IS TRULY ONE OF A KIND. Totaling over 6000 sq ft, this expanded and upgraded Catalina model is unique in every way. Professionally decorated and richly furnished, the main residence has 3 ensuite bedrooms, separate office area, study/tv(5th bedroom), family area open to kitchen, cantera stone tile, bar and oversized 3 car garage with epoxy floor. IN ADDITION, there is a wonderful guest house plus a large and fully equipped fitness/workout room with 2 twin Murphy beds for overflow of guests. Home backs to large NAOS area, large patio for entertaining, pool, spa and spectacularly landscaped, front and back. Purchase price includes all furnishings with only limited art work and personal items excluded. Equity golf membership is available from seller via a separate bill of sale.