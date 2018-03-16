930 West Hallam Street

Every detail has been considered in this new construction, turnkey home furnished and accessorized by Restoration Hardware. The property is 3,847 sq ft with five bedrooms, five and a half baths, and an extra-wide two car garage. Enjoy expansive 180˚ views from Aspen Highlands to Red Mountain through soaring floor-to-ceiling, ultra-lux Quantum windows which provide energy efficiency and abundant light (the house runs on solar power). The west-facing, double-height great room on the main level opens into a large indoor/outdoor terrace perched over Castle Creek ideal for sunset-entertaining. The upstairs hosts a dramatic master suite with a sitting area, hot tub-ready covered deck, and a large walk-in closet. The lower level consists of three bedrooms and an additional living area. Each bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Other amenities include polished concrete and wide plank oak floors with radiant heat, dramatic fireplace and outdoor gas fire pit, Bosch appliances, Caesarstone countertops, imported Mosa Dutch tiles, central air, and a natural gas hook up for the grill. The heated, two-car garage and snowmelt auto court and pathways make for a hassle-free winter. The extra-wide garage also comes equipped with an electric car charger. Excellent walking access to town, the golf course, trails, and the Music Tent. Completion is scheduled for January 2018.