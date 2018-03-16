高端地产新闻
在售 - Marbella, Spain - ¥7,591,173
Marbella, 29670 - Spain

Guadalmina

约¥7,591,173
原货币价格 €975,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 2152
    平方英尺 (560.0 )

房产描述

Superbly situated villa on Frontline Golf in the prestigious urbanization of Guadalmina Alta with lovely views over the golf course. Built over two floors with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Entrance hall with cloakroom, large rustic style family kitchen with many cupboards, beautiful big lounge with open fireplace, separate dining room and covered terraces. The master suite is situated on the upper floor with en-suite bathroom, 2 further bedrooms and 1 bathroom and french windows that open out on to a terrace which enjoys spectacular views of the manicured golf course. This beautiful villa enjoys air conditioning (with heating), terracotta floors, a swimming pool, private garden and a private garage for two cars. It is a gated community and has a 24 hour security. An excellent villa in a prime location, ready for immediate occupation.

上市日期: 2016年3月1日

MLS ID: 22542P

联系方式

分部：
Kristina Szekely Sotheby´s International Realty
代理经纪:
Kristina Szekely Sotheby´s International Realty

_