在售 - Manhattan Beach, CA, United States - ¥22,142,922
Manhattan Beach, CA, 90266 - United States

432 32nd Street

约¥22,142,922
原货币价格 $3,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4293
    平方英尺

房产描述

An amazing opportunity to own a beautiful cape cod beach home in the highly desirable area of the Sand Section. This home is situated on a private cul-de-sac, just a few short blocks to the beach, short walking distance to Grandview and North Manhattan restaurants and shops. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms, a den that can be converted into a 5th bedroom and an office with built-in desks. This home has it all…3 fireplaces for cozy beach nights, living room, den w/ built-in cabinetry and wine rack, 2 built-in surround sound systems, laundry room, dining room and breakfast nook. The kitchen has 2 dishwashers, 2 ovens, Wolf 6 burner stove and 2 stainless steel sinks. With parking coming at a premium in the Sand Section, you will love your 4-car garage and an additional parking pad. This home is perfect for unforgettable entertaining where you will enjoy ocean views and endless sunsets from 3 different decks. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity where there were 2 recent resales at $4,000,000+ Come put your creative stamp on this stunning home.

上市日期: 2017年8月30日

MLS ID: SB17200339

联系方式

分部：
Vista Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
John Bathurst
3105945705

