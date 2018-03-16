432 32nd Street

An amazing opportunity to own a beautiful cape cod beach home in the highly desirable area of the Sand Section. This home is situated on a private cul-de-sac, just a few short blocks to the beach, short walking distance to Grandview and North Manhattan restaurants and shops. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms, a den that can be converted into a 5th bedroom and an office with built-in desks. This home has it all…3 fireplaces for cozy beach nights, living room, den w/ built-in cabinetry and wine rack, 2 built-in surround sound systems, laundry room, dining room and breakfast nook. The kitchen has 2 dishwashers, 2 ovens, Wolf 6 burner stove and 2 stainless steel sinks. With parking coming at a premium in the Sand Section, you will love your 4-car garage and an additional parking pad. This home is perfect for unforgettable entertaining where you will enjoy ocean views and endless sunsets from 3 different decks. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity where there were 2 recent resales at $4,000,000+ Come put your creative stamp on this stunning home.