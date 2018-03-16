3017 Heritage Oaks Lane

Builders own - Striking transitional home tucked away in a heavily wooded gated enclave. Private, prestigious and cool. Solid as they come and a worthy platform for you to take it to the next level. The first floor master suite makes this a forever home. Some 6000 square feet overall - 6 bedrooms and 4 plus baths. Oversized 3 car garage with separate door that opens to a private courtyard surrounded by mature trees and landscaping. It's the perfect place for lavish entertaining or big family gatherings. A worry free home equipped with an extensive security system, 20kw generator, commercial grade appointments, 2 sump pumps with battery backups and exterior and interior drain tiles. "TOP RATED DISTRICT SCHOOLS" - "LOW OAK BROOK TAXES" - minutes to Oak Brook and Yorktown Malls and downtown Downers Grove - easy access to major expressways - within 30 minutes to O'Hare and Midway Airports and downtown Chicago. Estate owned and ready to sell!