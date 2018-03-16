高端地产新闻
在售 - Oak Brook, IL, United States - ¥8,863,504
免费询盘

Oak Brook, IL, 60523 - United States

3017 Heritage Oaks Lane

约¥8,863,504
原货币价格 $1,399,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6000
    平方英尺 (0.99 英亩)

房产描述

Builders own - Striking transitional home tucked away in a heavily wooded gated enclave. Private, prestigious and cool. Solid as they come and a worthy platform for you to take it to the next level. The first floor master suite makes this a forever home. Some 6000 square feet overall - 6 bedrooms and 4 plus baths. Oversized 3 car garage with separate door that opens to a private courtyard surrounded by mature trees and landscaping. It's the perfect place for lavish entertaining or big family gatherings. A worry free home equipped with an extensive security system, 20kw generator, commercial grade appointments, 2 sump pumps with battery backups and exterior and interior drain tiles. "TOP RATED DISTRICT SCHOOLS" - "LOW OAK BROOK TAXES" - minutes to Oak Brook and Yorktown Malls and downtown Downers Grove - easy access to major expressways - within 30 minutes to O'Hare and Midway Airports and downtown Chicago. Estate owned and ready to sell!

上市日期: 2017年6月7日

MLS ID: 09827237

联系方式

分部：
Village Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jaime Adams
+1 6306502222

周边设施

周边设施
