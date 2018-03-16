高端地产新闻
在售 - Coconut Grove, FL, United States - ¥8,204,602
Coconut Grove, FL, 33133 - United States

1702 Espanola Dr

约¥8,204,602
原货币价格 $1,295,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2525
    平方英尺 (13300.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Prime North Grove location! Enchanting Old Spanish nestled under a canopy of mature Oak trees on an extra-large corner lot on sought-after Espanola Dr. Features include wood floors, fireplace, updated kitchen and baths, and formal living and dining room. Art Deco Archways lead to the back yard. Enjoy your afternoons in one of the most beautiful yards in the neighborhood complete with three covered terraces. Take a ride on your bike to the park or to the center of the grove where all the entertainment happens.

上市日期: 2017年12月13日

MLS ID: A10387287

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
David Leighton
+1 3056660562

周边设施

