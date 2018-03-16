1702 Espanola Dr

Prime North Grove location! Enchanting Old Spanish nestled under a canopy of mature Oak trees on an extra-large corner lot on sought-after Espanola Dr. Features include wood floors, fireplace, updated kitchen and baths, and formal living and dining room. Art Deco Archways lead to the back yard. Enjoy your afternoons in one of the most beautiful yards in the neighborhood complete with three covered terraces. Take a ride on your bike to the park or to the center of the grove where all the entertainment happens.