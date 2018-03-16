高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Santiago, Chile - ¥16,472,560
免费询盘

Santiago, Chile

地址暂不公布

约¥16,472,560
原货币价格 $2,600,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6404
    平方英尺 (1644.0 )

房产描述

Wonderful mediterranean house, in a consolidated neighborhood, quiet, close to schools, public transportation, parks. Excellent connectivity. Great front garden with cobblestones that allow parking space for several cars. Covered parking for 3 cars. Illuminated entrance hall with hardwood floor, with a large window with a nice view to the mountain range.Interior patio, double height, with swimming pool and ornamental trees.Access to the living room, with a large wooden door and glass. Radiant floor heating, wooden floor, exit to a roofed terrace with floor made with tavertino marble. Wonderful view of the mountain range. Dining room, very spacious and illuminated with windows with a view to Cerro Manquehue and mountain range.Exit to terrace. Nice and bright kitchen, furniture with hinged soft closing, 2 built-in ovens, large window and 2 skylights, which allow a great luminosity. Eat-in kitchen, black marble base, large pantry. 2 large staff quarters and a bathroom. Interior utility room, with laundry and ironing unit. Exit to service yard and connected to the barbecue area.Nice and spacious guest bathroom, wooden floor. Spacious and bright suite bedroom, with wooden floor and exit to a cozy covered terrace, connected to the garden and the living room.Second floor, 2 large bedrooms with a nice view, large closet, 1 bathroom with fine finishes.Wonderful suite master bedroom, with space for a small living room. Spacious walk in closet, with wooden furniture and good storage space. Covered terrace with beautiful view.Basement, study room, with built-in furniture, 1 large bedroom, with exit to garden. 1 bathroom, large storage area.Room of cinema or games room. Gardener bath.Wonderful well-formed garden, made by the landscaper Isabel Ovalle. nice endless pool, with space to place sunbeds.Large barbecue area, that connects with the dining room and kitchen.Architect, Gonzalo MardonesBuilder, Ricardo San MartinIn the building area (meters) the terraces, barbecue area and cinema room are not included.

上市日期: 2017年9月7日

联系方式

分部：
Chile Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Virginia Zañartu
+56940116534

联系方式

分部：
Chile Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Virginia Zañartu
+56940116534

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_