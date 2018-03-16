Wonderful mediterranean house, in a consolidated neighborhood, quiet, close to schools, public transportation, parks. Excellent connectivity. Great front garden with cobblestones that allow parking space for several cars. Covered parking for 3 cars. Illuminated entrance hall with hardwood floor, with a large window with a nice view to the mountain range.Interior patio, double height, with swimming pool and ornamental trees.Access to the living room, with a large wooden door and glass. Radiant floor heating, wooden floor, exit to a roofed terrace with floor made with tavertino marble. Wonderful view of the mountain range. Dining room, very spacious and illuminated with windows with a view to Cerro Manquehue and mountain range.Exit to terrace. Nice and bright kitchen, furniture with hinged soft closing, 2 built-in ovens, large window and 2 skylights, which allow a great luminosity. Eat-in kitchen, black marble base, large pantry. 2 large staff quarters and a bathroom. Interior utility room, with laundry and ironing unit. Exit to service yard and connected to the barbecue area.Nice and spacious guest bathroom, wooden floor. Spacious and bright suite bedroom, with wooden floor and exit to a cozy covered terrace, connected to the garden and the living room.Second floor, 2 large bedrooms with a nice view, large closet, 1 bathroom with fine finishes.Wonderful suite master bedroom, with space for a small living room. Spacious walk in closet, with wooden furniture and good storage space. Covered terrace with beautiful view.Basement, study room, with built-in furniture, 1 large bedroom, with exit to garden. 1 bathroom, large storage area.Room of cinema or games room. Gardener bath.Wonderful well-formed garden, made by the landscaper Isabel Ovalle. nice endless pool, with space to place sunbeds.Large barbecue area, that connects with the dining room and kitchen.Architect, Gonzalo MardonesBuilder, Ricardo San MartinIn the building area (meters) the terraces, barbecue area and cinema room are not included.