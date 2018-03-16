高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Superior, MT, United States - ¥38,013,600
免费询盘

Superior, MT, 59872 - United States

625 Longhorn

约¥38,013,600
原货币价格 $6,000,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 11
    卧室
  • 10
    浴室 (10 全卫)
  • 9516
    平方英尺 (374.44 英亩)

房产描述

An extraordinary property conveniently located 5o minutes west of Missoula. Quintessential Montana ranch living with all that one could desire.Detailed attention has been carefully addressed! The ranch acreage has now been increased to include a 84.3 ac hay field with water rights to the Clark Fork and 35 NFS leased ac. With sought after access to LoLo Nat'l Forest. Substantial meadows and mountainsides, swimming pond, fishing pond, year round creeks, heli landing access & trap shooting range. Exquisite newly built main residence, western saloon & dining building with office, guest house, bunk house, managers home & shops. Special set up for horses & K9 include barn, arena, tack room & large beautiful enclosed kennel. Lastly, a charming Finnish sauna cabin sits beside the creek.

上市日期: 2016年11月25日

MLS ID: 21612373

联系方式

分部：
Glacier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Nikkiel Bjornson Fox
4068376100

联系方式

分部：
Glacier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Nikkiel Bjornson Fox
4068376100

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_