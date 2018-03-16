625 Longhorn

An extraordinary property conveniently located 5o minutes west of Missoula. Quintessential Montana ranch living with all that one could desire.Detailed attention has been carefully addressed! The ranch acreage has now been increased to include a 84.3 ac hay field with water rights to the Clark Fork and 35 NFS leased ac. With sought after access to LoLo Nat'l Forest. Substantial meadows and mountainsides, swimming pond, fishing pond, year round creeks, heli landing access & trap shooting range. Exquisite newly built main residence, western saloon & dining building with office, guest house, bunk house, managers home & shops. Special set up for horses & K9 include barn, arena, tack room & large beautiful enclosed kennel. Lastly, a charming Finnish sauna cabin sits beside the creek.