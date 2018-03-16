ADB Avenue Tower, a 42-storey residential condominium situated in the heart of Ortigas Center, is one of the country’s premier business and commercial core centers. Site of the country’s most prestigious corporate headquarters and known for its circle of shopping destinations, Ortigas Center is home to the country’s best-known icons of power and prestige. Perfect for investors, executives and young, career-driven professionals on their way to success.ADB Avenue Tower is blessed with the luxury of an exceptional location. Enjoy the breathtaking skyline of the cities of Metro Manila from the spacious windows of your own bedroom unit. The perfect choice for investment where leisure destinations are within reach and the perks of a business-centered lifestyle is at your command.